Al Fresco Dining in the Northern Territory

Balmy nights and some of the clearest skies in the country make for dreamy dinners under the stars. Add in ocean views and desert dunes, and al fresco dining in the Northern Territory is pure magic. Here’s the best of the batch.

4a36128740b7d1f8f82492d4223514e3.jpg
Flash Parker
Kings Canyon Wilderness Lodge
Kings Creek Station, Red Centre Way, Watarrka National Park NT 0872, Australia
My idea of a good time is getting lost in the woods all so I can spend a few days finding my way home, but I can’t deny the allure of glamping – especially when it comes packaged up in the form of the Kings Canyon Wilderness Lodge, the Northern Territory’s answer to rustic chic. The luxury eco-cabins – fully heated and air conditioned – are wonderful, but there’s little reason to tuck yourself away inside when you can sip Aussie wine by the fire, or enjoy a gourmet meal under starry skies (or in the lodge restaurant on chilly winter nights). The last thing I expected to tuck into in the Outback was a spicy prawn curry, but I shouldn’t have been surprised – the Northern Territory has plenty of tricks up her sleeve.
April 20, 2021 04:04 PM
 · 
Flash Parker
89399fc38a8fc7d87952c2314a3f25ef.jpg
Cucina Sotto Le Stelle
Cucina Sotto Le Stelle
Benjamin Matthews, formerly known as “The Pizza Man” at various Darwin markets now runs an outdoor pop-up Italian restaurant called Cucina Sotto Le Stelle at the Nightcliff Foreshore. Follow the smell of wood-fired pizza mingling with tropical sea air to find in-the-know locals and travelers gathered at checkered communal tables eating squid-ink pasta and chewy pizzas topped with prawns and local veggies as well as salty muscles and other Northern Territory specialties. It’s the best thing that’s happened in this part of Darwin since the Mindil Beach Markets began. Cucina Sotto Le Stelle pops up every Wednesday and Friday at 5pm, but check the Facebook page for updates.
May 26, 2016 08:52 PM
 · 
Serena Renner
bb35a67b69319ccf0a11f11698d872cd.png
Kings Canyon Resort
Luritja Road, Watarrka National Park
Petermann NT 0872, Australia
A quieter version of Uluru’s Sounds of Silence or Tali Waru desert dinner, this Kings Canyon spinoff offers a four-course meal in a rugged wilderness setting blanketed by the same southern night sky. The moon and flickering fire provide the only light, while soft music and rustling oak trees create a romantic background for intimate conversation. Sparkling wine and canapés are followed by a menu focusing on the fresh local produce of the Australian outback.
May 26, 2016 08:53 PM
 · 
Serena Renner
More From AFAR
Now’s the Time for an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
Outdoor Adventure
5 Reasons to Take an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
ustoa_3
Tips + News
How to Use Travel to Help Save the World
IMAGE_HERO_OUTDOOR_ARUBA
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
Have it All in the Aruban Outdoors
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
A Dream Danube Cruise Filled with Nature and Culture
BoraBora_Hero_Image
Journeys: Resorts
Dreamy Sunsets and Delights in Bora Bora
WFF_Cottage_0950.png
Hotels
The 8 Best New Hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley to Open in 2022