Adventure travel in Greece means an abundance of choices. Dive into the turquoise waters of Corfu. Kayak around the white rocks of Milos. Climb to the top of Mount Zeus, the highest peak in the Greek Cyclades, on Naxos island, and peek inside the god's hidden cave. Travel to Santorini, and hike from Fira to Oia at sunset to see a dramatic view of the sun sinking behind the caldera. In Greece, adventure is a given.