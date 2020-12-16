Adventure Travel in Greece
Collected by Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert
Adventure travel in Greece means an abundance of choices. Dive into the turquoise waters of Corfu. Kayak around the white rocks of Milos. Climb to the top of Mount Zeus, the highest peak in the Greek Cyclades, on Naxos island, and peek inside the god's hidden cave. Travel to Santorini, and hike from Fira to Oia at sunset to see a dramatic view of the sun sinking behind the caldera. In Greece, adventure is a given.
Meteora, Polichni 565 32, Greece
While driving through Meteora, made famous for the monasteries perched delicately atop giant pinnacles of rock, you may notice many climbers affixed to sides of cliffs. Meteora is actually one of the best rock climbing spots in Europe, and even if...
Corfu, Greece
One of the best destinations in Greece for SCUBA diving is off the coast of Corfu. Divers of all skill levels can appreciate the level of underwater visibility around the island, especially on the northwest coast, near Paleokastritsa. Caves, reefs...
Parnassus, Tithorea 350 15, Greece
Believe it or not, Europe's sunniest destination is also home to a few terrific ski hills, one of them being Mount Parnassos. This is Greece's most popular ski resort area, thanks to its close proximity to Athens. You'll find 23 ski runs here, for...
Pelion, Zagora 370 01, Greece
Coasteering is the latest craze in Greece's adventure tourism, and it's especially popular on the Pelion Peninsula. Coasteering refers to navigating the coastline by climbing, rock scrambling, and swimming. It's definitely for the braver, more...
Samaria village 730 11, Greece
The Samaria Gorge is considered the "Grand Canyon" of Europe. This 16km trek is best started in the mid-morning to allow enough time to hike and to avoid the crowds that start the trek early. The gorge became a park in 1962, and is famous for the...
Fira, Θήρα 847 00, Greece
Santorini, Greece is an unquestionably beautiful island, but you can take the island experience up a notch, from beautiful to breathtaking, by hiking the ancient footpath from Thira to Oia. Start just before sunrise and meander the ancient dirt...
Cyclades, Greece
If you've never embarked on a sailing trip before, the Mediterranean is the place to do it. Especially when it comes to the Greek islands. The best part? It doesn't matter what your budget is, you're sure to find something that suits your style....
Naxos, Greece
For many travelers to Greece, there’s a conundrum: Do you concentrate on the mainland—Athens, Delphi—or do you spend your time cruising the islands—from fashionable Mykonos to holy Patmos? With Grand Circle Cruise Line, you don’t have to make that...
Epar.Od. Karitenas - Loutron Ireas, Atsicholos 220 22, Greece
Here's an adventure for those looking to get off the beaten path -- why not try some rafting on the Lousios River? Lousios River is apparently where Zeus did all his bathing. It's located deep in the valley, and has some exceptional clear...
Parnitha 136 72, Greece
Just 40 kilometres from Athens is Mount Parnitha National Park -- the only national park in Europe located this close to a country's capital city. This mountainous area is excellent for short hikes or long treks, and is home to a great deal of...
