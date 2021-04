SCUBA Diving in Corfu

One of the best destinations in Greece for SCUBA diving is off the coast of Corfu. Divers of all skill levels can appreciate the level of underwater visibility around the island, especially on the northwest coast, near Paleokastritsa.Caves, reefs up to 40 metres deep, underwater arches, and more can all be found in the turquoise seas of the Mediterranean, and you'll never be bored around Corfu.