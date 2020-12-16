A Perfect Day in Santiago
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Take the pulse of Chile's vibrant capital, Santiago, in a day. Rise and shine near the Plaza de Armas, Santiago's civic heart, with a "coffee with legs". Visit the Museum of Memory and Human Rights. Have lunch in the capital's oldest restaurant. And sip frothy pisco sours with a view from Cerro San Cristobal at sundown over the Andes.
Founded in 1540, Santiago's palm-shaded "Plaza de Armas" remains the city's social hub. Any time of the day, any day of the week there's always something happening there. Surrounded by the neoclassical facades of the city's most important...
The ornate, neoclassical government palace, headquarters for the President's offices, was originally constructed in the late 18th century as the country's mint. During the 1973 military coup, La Moneda was nearly destroyed. The ceremonious...
On a typical corner in historic Barrio Yungay, Boulevard Lavaud, colloquially known as Peluquería Francesa, is a quirky café-restobar taking you back to another era. Sitting above the old barber shop, where older men in the "barrio" still come to...
Floating over 2,500 feet above Santiago is the gleaming white statue of the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción atop Cerro San Cristóbal, St. Christopher's Hill—the highest point in the capital that is not the Andes. One of the most fun, and...
Pueblito Los Dominicos, an artisan village in eastern Santiago, is named after the church bearing the same name. This quaint center offers many quality handicrafts, from leather goods to lapis jewelry, Mapuche silver, and textiles. The setting is...
Founded in 1879, Confitería Torres is Santiago's oldest restaurant still functioning, and a popular lunch destination. Housed in the Palacio Íñiguez on the stately Alameda avenue, the restaurant was saved from closing nearly a decade ago and...
This beautiful fountain in Santiago is nestled in a long park in Providencia that follows the Mapocho River with views of towering San Cristóbal hill. It touts a sophisticated timing system to create a series of elegant arcs with water. At night,...
The newly opened Parque Fluvial Renato Poblete was once a garbage dump and squatters’ before the nearly 50 acres were taken by the government and transformed into this handsome park. Dividid into two areas, “El Cauce” (The Channel) is 17-acre...
