Los Dominicos
Las Condes, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
Artisan Handicrafts at Pueblito Los DominicosPueblito Los Dominicos, an artisan village in eastern Santiago, is named after the church bearing the same name. This quaint center offers many quality handicrafts, from leather goods to lapis jewelry, Mapuche silver, and textiles. The setting is picturesque and if the hunger overcomes you, there are tasty empanadas de pino (beef empanadas) to hold you until dinner.
Apoquindo 9085, Las Condes (Metro Los Dominicos)
Artisans and Craftsmen at work
If you take Santiago's metro to the end of the red line you will find yourself steps away from Los Dominicos. Los Dominicos is a shopping village just hidden behind a large church visible from the Metro stop. This village of small buildings houses artisans and craftsmen at work making and selling woven textiles, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry, and more. It is a wonderful place to window shop of search for special gifts. There is also a small cafe that offers some traditional Chilean food such as Pastel de Choclo a hearty savory dish with meat filling and a cornmeal crust.