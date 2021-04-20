Artisans and Craftsmen at work

If you take Santiago's metro to the end of the red line you will find yourself steps away from Los Dominicos. Los Dominicos is a shopping village just hidden behind a large church visible from the Metro stop. This village of small buildings houses artisans and craftsmen at work making and selling woven textiles, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry, and more. It is a wonderful place to window shop of search for special gifts. There is also a small cafe that offers some traditional Chilean food such as Pastel de Choclo a hearty savory dish with meat filling and a cornmeal crust.