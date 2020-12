With just one day in Madrid it can be hard to choose what to do. A perfect day in the Spanish capital could involve a rowboat ride in the Retiro, a stroll down Gran Via to enjoy Madrid’s impressive (and impressively different) architecture, and—as a reward for all that activity—a taste of Iberian cheeses and meats. Alternatively, soak up the morning views from Circulo de Bellas Artes, and while away the afternoon relaxing in Madrid’s botanical garden.