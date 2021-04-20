A Wish for Peace on Top of the World

In a city where it’s nearly impossible to cross the street because the traffic never stops, it’s hard to imagine that at the center of it all, you’d find peace. But that is the dichotomy of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem Lake. This haven in the center of town draws locals and tourists alike for its beauty and tranquility. If you’re staying in Hanoi’s Old Quarter, it’s an easy walk to P Dinh Tien Hoang street.



Around the lake you’ll find a lovely café, park benches perfect for chatting, locals involved in group exercise, and on the east side, a few beautiful sculptures. It’s hard to miss this gigantic sculpture of the globe being held by two protective hands; and on the top of the world, a small dove – the symbol of peace shared throughout the world. It’s a good place to stop and reflect on your journey, the things you’ve seen, and the people you’ve met; and to whisper up a prayer that peace would settle on top of the world.