A Perfect Day in Delhi
Collected by Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert
To make a perfect day in Delhi even more enchanting, visit Janpath Market early and grab a cold coffee at DePaul’s. Order kebabs at Karim’s in Chandni Chowk. In the evening, watch Delhi's Red Fort come alive with a light and sound show that showcases 5,000 years of India’s history. That covers about 5,000 years of Delhi's history in only 24 hours. A perfect day in Delhi, indeed.
Save Place
Kaccha Bagh Area, Old Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Rickshaw rides are common in Chandni Chowk, the vast and crowded market in the Old Delhi quarter, but book a comprehensive rickshaw tour for an immersive experience that lasts longer than 15 minutes. Witness the architectural marvels,...
Save Place
Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Talk about first impressions: Carved sandstone elephants welcome guests into a two-story chandeliered lobby at this palace-style hotel. Attentive service starts at check-in, with gifts of bindis and fresh jasmine necklaces. At 550-square-feet...
Save Place
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Save Place
Netaji Subhash Marg, Lal Qila, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Red Fort, located in New Delhi, is a treasure trove of cultural history. You can spend hours wandering among the various buildings, learning much about the history of India. Tucked away within the walls...
Save Place
12, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Rd, Tees January Road Area, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110011, India
There are some bars that get lost in the crush, while others make a lasting impression. Headed straight into the latter, Aura, a luxury bar in the 5-star Claridges Hotel, specializes in a wide array of vodkas, with more than 60 different rare...
Save Place
Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Janpath is a bustling marketplace that houses both government-approved shops and open-air stalls. Plan to visit soon after arriving in Delhi to grab a few local and traditional clothing items. Of course, there are hundreds of options: countless...
Save Place
Mehrauli, Seth Sarai, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030, India
Delhi's Qutub Minar, at 72.5 meters or 238 feet tall, is the tallest tower in India. Built as an Islamic monument in the early 13th century of red sandstone and marble, the minar is not without controversy. Some believe the tower...
Save Place
Near Humayun's Tomb, Nizamuddin, Nizammudin West Slum, Nizamuddin West, New Delhi, Delhi 110013, India
Operating for over 100 years in Old Delhi, Karim's is known for the best meat dishes around. With crowds of people lining up outside multiple little rooms with tables and chairs, the place is incredibly popular. I have no idea how to navigate to...
Save Place
Hailey Road, Near Diwanchand Imaging Centre, K G Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Located near Connaught Place and Janpath Market, Agrasen ki Baoli is a unique step well with 103 steps made of red stone. Originally constructed during the Mahabharat era, some parts of the well are permanently immersed under water. Not only is...
Save Place
Mathura Rd, Near Delhi Zoo, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Purana Qila's translation of "Old Fort" is simple and fitting, considering it is one of the oldest forts in Delhi. The 16th century stone structure is not on the popular tourist circuit, making it a prime spot to indulge in the historical markings...
Save Place
Atmaram Mansion, Shop No. 9A, Atul Grove Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Welcome to Rajdhani, also known as "that yummy Thali place." A Thali is a round platter that serves a selection of various dishes. Traditionally, a proper Thali offers six flavors on one plate: spicy, salty, sweet, bitter, sour, and astringent....
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25