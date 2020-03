A Perfect Day in Charleston

Make the most of your short stay in Holy City by being strategic: You definitely need some biscuits. And some cocktails. And visits to historic houses and Rainbow Row and Marion Square and a stroll along the waterfront. What about pimento cheese and the Charleston Museum? Happy hour, then you can't go wrong with dinner at either FIG or Husk and, of course, a nightcap somewhere cozy on King Street. Are you sure one day is enough?