A Guide to Pittsburgh

With an emerging local food scene, a coffee culture to rival the coastline, and a tremendous cultural wealth in the form of museums, historical sites, and diverse neighborhoods, Pittsburgh is a little gem that’s big on substance.
1197 W Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, USA
Some things are touristy for good reason. The Duquesne Incline can be a great way to familiarize yourself with Pittsburgh and its environs when you first arrive, offering an amazing river and cityscape view. A good option any time of year. Not far...
140 6th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Adventurous cocktail consumers should visit Olive Or Twist while in Pittsburgh. Come before the evening rush, secure a seat upstairs in their comfortable lounge and get ready to do some reading. Their cocktail menu is extensive with multiple pages...
1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA
Not to be trite, but the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh are an absolute must-see. The approach is made up of sustainable, perennial gardens, framing the beautiful conservatory building at center, which houses the...
1150 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Eleven has a hip, upscale vibe, and has a series of menus that place an emphasis on fresh ingredients, with a number of seafood dishes taking center stage. If you're ordering from the tavern menu, give the Blue Bay mussels a try. It's also open...
4400 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA
Whether you're a fan of awe-inspiring dinosaur skeletons & dioramas, or 19th century European painting, the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh have you more than covered. The Carnegie Museum of Natural History is a great place to learn about the...
2101 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Mon Aimee Chocolat has a tremendous variety of, as you may have guessed, chocolate, from bars to truffles to barks & savory items. But they also have a counter at the back, where you can order up a delicious hot chocolate on a cold day, or even...
2401 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
At the heart of the Strip District's local and fresh food movement is the Pittsburgh Public Market, which is home to a number of cafes, eateries & gourmet food shops. A great place to browse, shop, grab a cup of coffee, or pick out a bottle of...
2002 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
21st Street Coffee and Tea is a great slice of contemporary, careful coffee culture in the Strip District. The shop has a garage door that can be opened to provide a welcome breeze, and lends the interior an airy feeling when you're hanging...
Three Rivers Heritage Trail, Pennsylvania, USA
Whether you like to run, stroll or cycle, take advantage of the The Three Rivers Heritage Trail while in Pittsburgh. Stretching for 24 miles, the pedestrian path follows the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers across some beautiful space. Run...
700 Arch St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
The National Aviary is an interactive, up close and personal experience. As you walk through, birds fly freely in exhibits replicating their natural habitats, ranging from tropical rainforests, to grasslands, to wetlands, and more. There's also a...
60 21st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Pamela's is a Pittsburgh establishment through and through, and has been serving up classic breakfast fare done well since the 1980s. If you're a hotcake lover, you owe it to yourself to check this place out—and make sure you order yourself a side...
7370 Baker St, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA
The Pittsburgh Zoo is impressively comprehensive, providing a look at a vast array of diverse creatures, as well as habitats. The exhibits range from Asian forest to African savannah, with the aquarium covering fresh and salt water species from...
Three Rivers Heritage Trail, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
The USS Requin was an active submarine during the Second World War, and now serves as a fascinating exhibit that's an extension of the Carnegie Science Center. "Space is limited" aboard ship, so not for the claustrophobic, but for anyone with an...
The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh is a great place for kids to learn and grow creatively. The 'MAKESHOP' is a highlight that allows parent and kids to work together to design and create projects from woodworking, to sewing, to circuitry, to...
Proclaimed "Pittsburgh’s Best Kept Secret" and situated in an early Victorian home, Hip’tique is just waiting to be discovered on your next trip. Their curated selection of home decor, gifts, and women's clothes are hip but made to last! Shadyside...
221 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Bluebird Kitchen is a great little spot for breakfast or lunch in downtown Pittsburgh, with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients and a menu that allows you be either healthy (organic steel cut oats with coconut milk and almonds) or indulgent...
5430 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, USA
Quiet Storm is unlike any delicious vegan coffee house you've been to before. Off-the-path and family-friendly, their lounge is a great place to take a beverage break. The unexpectedly long drink menu offers great alternatives to sodas for kids....
539 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Not that one ever needs an excuse to have an ice cream cone, but Dream Cream provides a reason beyond simple pleasure—the 'Dream team' (see what I did there?) has a very unusual business model, which is based on funding community projects. They do...
1734 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Parma is a Pittsburgh institution that has a strong cultural connection to its origins. Founded by Alessio Spinabelli of Parma, Italy, who arrived in the Strip District in 1949 and set up shop shortly thereafter, this place is a go-to for...
117 Sandusky St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
There are few 20th century artists as immediately recognizable as Andy Warhol. The Andy Warhol Museum is a resource unlike any other to learn about and engage with his art and legacy, as well as to stoke the flames of your own creativity, with...
2012 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, USA
Highway Robbery Vintage is exactly what a vintage shop should be—a carefully selected and curated collection of men's and women's clothing, jewelry, and more at affordable prices. This is a place where $30 can get you somewhere (whether it's a...
1212 Smallman St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
The Senator John Heinz History Center, located in the Strip District, is a fantastic way to gain greater knowledge of and appreciation for local history, from a number of different perspectives. For the sports enthusiast (guilty), there's the...
205 21st St, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
La Prima is a coffee-lover's coffee house. These guys are fully integrated, and offer equipment and wholesale in addition to roaster tours—a step by step guide from green coffee beans through the roasting process—and, of course, very good...
33 Terminal Way #537a, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, USA
During the warmer months, kayaking the Allegheny River with Kayak Pittsburgh can be a great way to introduce yourself to the city, and get a sense for the lay of the land—not to mention take in some fantastic skyline views! They've recently added...
649 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Established in 2011, this gastropub goes well beyond the staples that the name suggests. The menu is based on classics done right, with a number of modern twists, like their Wagyu flat iron steak, served with wasabi mashed potatoes, miso butter...
403 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, USA
The Park House is not your typical pub—in addition to the food options (which include falafel that owner Zamir Zahavi prides himself on, as well as hummus and gyros), the Park House boasts over 80 craft beer options, with nearly 20 on draft. If...
1601 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, USA
Gaucho is a BYOB gem in the Strip District, serving up steak, pulled chicken, and chorizo sandwiches from a wood fire grill in a friendly atmosphere. It's a hole in the wall of a restaurant, without much seating—there's a wrap-around counter that...
