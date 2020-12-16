A Guide to Guatemala City
Collected by Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor
Guatemala City, Guatemala's largest urban area, lies on a high mountainous valley surrounded by ancient volcanoes. It's an ideal destination for those interested in exploring both the Latin American city lifestyle as well as its gorgeous and unique natural environment.
Save Place
zona 10, 5 Avenida 14-67, Guatemala
Sizzling, juicy steak will keep you coming back to Hacienda Real in Guatemala City. A favorite of tourists and locals alike, this steak house is famous for its tenderloin called "lomito." Giant shrimp or flaky fish grilled and smothered in garlic...
Save Place
7a Avenida 6-73, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
When visiting Guatemala City I decided to hire a private guide for the day, vetted through Tours By Locals, and see as much as I could since I only had one day to spend there. The guide took me to the main square where we visited the beautiful...
Save Place
Zona 2 de Mixco, Cdad. de Guatemala, Guatemala
When U.S. school buses are decommissioned, they are reincarnated in Central America and given new life. Repainted and rechristened, they become tropical intercity transport worth taking. For travelers, a journey on one of these is an immersive...
Save Place
6A Calle, Guatemala
The incomparable beauty of Mayan textile arts is often the first thing that strikes a visitor to Guatemala and one of the memories that sticks with them the longest. The Museo Ixchel del Traje Indigena, or the Ixchel Museum of Indigenous Dress,...
Save Place
Central America 9 Avenida 14-75 Guatemala, Cdad. de Guatemala 01013, Guatemala
Guatemala City was developed in the valley between three ancient volcanos: Agua, Fuego, and Acatenango. When flying in to the area try to get a window seat because the view of these giants will be stunning. The Spanish built their first colonial...
Save Place
13 Calle 2-75, Guatemala
After indulging in delicious local Guatemalan fare – plantains, rice, beans, and the like – you may want to let your body take a breather with some healthier sustenance. Thankfully, Guatemala City is home to a branch of Pitaya Juice Bar (Antigua...
Save Place
Guatemala City 01010, Guatemala
Wherever you travel, it's always good to locate the nearest bookstore to your hotel. And in Guatemala, you don’t want to be caught without a book: there’s too many plazas and lush patios for you to lack some easily accessible literature at any...
Save Place
7A Avenida 14-68, Guatemala
There’s a reason that Zona 10 in Guatemala City is called Zona Viva, or the lively neighborhood. Allegretto, a restaurant, bar, and dance venue with a self-described "European ambiance," is part of that reason. During the day, locals pop in for...
Save Place
Mercado Central, Chimaltenango 04001, Guatemala
Mario Rene sells fresh jalapa cheese and quesadillas in In the Mercado Central of Guatemala City. Unlike the typical quesadillas you'd find in America, these are created using cornbread and Zacapa's regional cheese. An unexpected find, this shop...
Save Place
5A Calle, Guatemala 01013, Guatemala
I love checking out local zoos while traveling—especially when they're clean, humane, and informative. The Aurora Zoo in Guatemala is definitely a great spot to take the kids for an easy day of excitement. It's been open since 1924 and actually...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25