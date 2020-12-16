20 Amazing Places to Hike in South America
Collected by Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert
Hike through and on glaciers, mountains, deserts, lakes, and jungles in Bolivia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru. This list includes the favorites (Patagonia and the Incan Trail) and some lesser known jaunts.
Fitz Roy
A great view of Mt. Fitz Roy can done as a day hike from the hiking town of El Chalten in Argentina. The trail starts in the woods, passes over streams, and gives ever more amazing vistas as you climb. For the full experience, you can camp at the...
Magallanes and Chilean Antarctica, Chile
Hiking the French Valley is part of the W-trek through Patagonia's Torres del Paine National Park. It's about 16 mi round-trip from Refugio Paine Grande to the French Valley Mirador, to see the French Glacier and the Paine Massif as close as you...
Huaraz, Peru
Hiked the Lago 69 loop to the lake of the same name. It was a breathless hike with the high altitudes, but the views were worth it!
Chapada Diamantina, Morro do Chapéu - State of Bahia, 44850-000, Brazil
If you ever find yourself in Lencois, Brazil, make your way about 40 miles west for one spectacular view. Located in Chapada Diamantina National Park, Pai Inacio Hill is just off BR-242 and can easily be seen from the road. The striking white...
RN7 10, Mendoza, Argentina
South America's tallest mountain is Aconcagua, located in the Andes in western Argentina near the Chilean border, towers at 22,841 feet. It takes about two weeks of trekking to reach the summit and you'll need go with a guide. Try booking with...
The first glimpse you take at the Valle de la Luna (translated: "Moon Valley") will make you feel like you're visiting another planet. The deep red rocks, the massive sand dunes, and the speckling of salt across the surface is like nothing else I...
Viedma Glacier, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
The adventure started the moment you stepped off the boat where you were deposited onto some harsh terrain. Large, barren, orange colored rocks greeted you requiring you to get across them first before you could get to the glacier. Our...
