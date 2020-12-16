18 Reasons We Love Alberta
Collected by Jeff Bartlett , AFAR Local Expert
Wide open prairies and soaring Rocky Mountains, Alberta is defined by diversity. From the Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks UNESCO World Heritage Site to the Great Plains, where both dinosaurs and buffalo roamed, the Alberta landscape invites nature-loving visitors to get outside and explore. In the cities, the booming Edmonton and Calgary both delivery their own unique cosmopolitan flare without ignoring the province’s ageless western culture. This is why we love Alberta.
1410 Olympic Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1, Canada
Calgary is famous for the Calgary Stampede, ten days of cowboys, rodeo events, chuckwagon races, a midway (complete with deep fried Mars bars and corn dogs) and great music. No one’s kidding when they call it The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
119 12 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0G8, Canada
At Raw Bar, sip a well-made, Asian-inspired cocktail by the heated outdoor pool. The refreshing menu features premium liquors and is the creation of the bar’s award-winning mixologists. The best poolside concoctions include the “Canton Swizzle”...
555 Jewell St, Rosedale, AB T0J 2V0, Canada
The Rosedeer Hotel is one of the first buildings you see in Wayne, sitting squat on a narrow piece of land between the railroad tracks and the hills behind. It looks like a movie set, and has been. Running Brave, Shanghai Noon, and In Cold Blood...
Fort MacLeod, AB T0L 0Z0, Canada
From a distance, Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump looks like any other Canadian Rockies foothill area, but closer inspection reveals a UNESCO World Heritage site that holds 6,000 years of First Nations (native peoples') history beneath its grassy...
405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made...
AB-93, Alberta, Canada
The Icefield Parkway isn’t just a highway linking Lake Louise and Jasper, Alberta. It’s a 230-km road trip through the Canadian Rockies, past a series of emerald-green alpine lakes fed by nearby glaciers. The entire route connects Jasper and Banff...
1 Old Lodge Rd, Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
Opened in 1915 as Tent City—a string of luxury canvas tents along Lac Beauvert, with vistas of Whistlers Peak and Pyramid Mountain—the iconic Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge was possibly North America’s first “glamping”...
Athabasca Glacier, Improvement District No. 12, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
10718 124 St, Edmonton, AB T5M 0H1, Canada
Proud pourer of Vancouver's Matchstick coffee, this well-lit cafe/bakery dares you to come in for just a caffeine boost. Chances are you'll find the Dutchess's pastries—all baked from scratch using natural ingredients—too perfect to resist. Care...
10454 82 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 4Z7, Canada
Whyte Avenue is in Old Strathcona, Edmonton’s du jour neighborhood that is lined with locally owned shops, trendy restaurants and bars, and, on Saturdays, the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Metterra Hotel on Whyte brings hip style...
211 Bear St # 213, Banff, AB T1L 1E4, Canada
Best known by locals for its stunning views of the Canadian Rockies (nab a seat by the giant windows to make other diners jealous!), the Bison’s best-kept secret is its addictive dinner and Sunday brunch menus. Chefs Liz and Kirk are...
119 12 Ave SW, Calgary, AB T2R 0G8, Canada
While it isn’t uncommon for a hotel, a restaurant and a bar to live under the same roof, it's rather unprecedented that all three are both award winning and local favourites. Contemporary décor and chic styling define Hotel Arts, a...
132 Banff Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1C1, Canada
Warner Stables might be on the fringes of the booming resort town of Banff, Alberta; however, even a one-hour trail ride leads far enough from the hustle and bustle main street to feel like the Wild West. Horseback journeys have a long history in...
Improvement District No. 9, AB T0L, Canada
A trip to Banff National Park is about experiencing the outdoors. And winter is one of the best times to do it. Come along as we show you what makes this park one of the best winter time destinations. We start at the Cave and Basin National Park...
Jasper, AB T0E 1E0, Canada
2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq, Edmonton, AB T5J 2C1, Canada
Sprawled over three floors, the recently renovated Art Gallery of Alberta—the oldest cultural institution in the province—maintains a collection that exceeds 6,000 objects. Welcoming and diverse, the AGA houses works from a variety of eras using a...
