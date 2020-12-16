14 Dream Surf Trips
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
Surf the world's most famed waves, from the heavy sets of Tahiti to the fast-breaking rides in Puerto Escondido, Mexico.
Save Place
Teahupo'o, French Polynesia
Tahiti is the birthplace of surfing, and the island offers a few excellent beginner breaks as well as one of the world's most powerful waves, Teahupo'o. To hone your surfing skills, visit the Tura'I Mataare Surf School in Paea, which offers both...
Save Place
Jl. Belimbing Sari, Tambiyak, Pecatu, Kuta Selatan Pecatu Kuta Selatan, Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali 80364, Indonesia
Perched more than 300 feet over the famous surf beaches of Uluwatu, on the west side of Bali’s Bukit peninsula, Alila Villas Uluwatu looks like a collection of oversized modern bird cages teetering on limestone cliffs. Palm trees and open-air...
Save Place
Tikehau, French Polynesia
This oval-shaped atoll in the Tuamotu island group strung across the South Pacific Ocean some 300 kilometers from Tahiti is covered in pink and China white sand and surrounded by a jaw-droppingly beautiful turquoise, jade, and cerulean hued lagoon...
Save Place
México 1, Chulavista, San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
San Jose del Cabo's geographical location, fronting both the Pacific and the Sea of Cortez, makes for great year-round surfing. Surf in Cabo offers one to 10-day tours for surfers of all levels. Beginners and those arriving without gear can also...
Save Place
Plage de Lorient, St Barthélemy
Backed by the green of mountains flecked by red rooftops, Lorient Beach is an unspoiled stretch of white sand and beautiful blue water. Favored by locals, fishermen, and visitors, this north coast beach has excellent surfing at one end and calm...
Save Place
Carr. Transpeninsular Km 28, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Cabo Surf Hotel is a beachside property in San José del Cabo, an area popular among surfers and other outdoor enthusiasts. Located right on the bay, the hotel is ideal for guests who want to dedicate the majority of their vacation time to...
Save Place
1441 Pacific Rim Hwy, Tofino, BC V0R 2Z0, Canada
Handcrafted furniture fills the rooms at the Long Beach Lodge Resort, which has its own surf school as well as marine wildlife boat tours. From $195. This appeared in the March/April 2015 issue.
Save Place
Mushroom Rock is one of the most popular surf points in Nusa Dua. The breaks are said to be better during the wet season, November-March. Mushroom Rock is right next to Black Rock, and Mushroom is less suitable for beginners. (And beware of the...
Save Place
Faro District, Portugal
Few people think of Portugal as a surf destination, but the tiny country has miles of coast for surfers to explore. I visited the Algarve, Portugal's southern most region, and based myself at Aldeia da Pedralva. The owner, António Ferreira, has a...
Save Place
A new 16-bungalow beach retreat lures travelers to Mexico’s Pacific coast surf town of Puerto Escondido. When the sun goes down, locals and guests hit the underground dance club. From $213. This appeared in the January/February 2014 issue.
Save Place
Enterprise Coast Road, Oistins, Barbados, Barbados
One of the best spots in the Caribbean for surfing is Barbados. And if you're not one of the best surfers in the world (like me), one of the best breaks on the island to catch some waves has got to be Freights Bay. The added bonus is that most...
Save Place
San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua
Dense jungles and white-sand beaches have turned a 30-mile stretch of Pacific shoreline into a hot spot among in-the-know wellness seekers. Located north of the beach town San Juan del Sur, the Emerald Coast began attracting yogis with resorts...
Save Place
Hoba Wawi, Wanokaka, West Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia
Founded by a surfer in search of the perfect wave, Nihiwatu is a model of sustainable luxury. The resort’s remote location on the jungle-edged coast of Sumba Island lures travelers looking for true escape and the hedonistic pleasures of...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25