13 Modern Ski Lodges
Collected by Afar Magazine
The Alps region has long been known for its inviting ski accommodations, but the old-fashioned cabins of the past have been updated for today’s tastes. Many lodges around the world are replacing their embroidered pillows and ancient snowshoe displays with fine fabrics and modern art. Architects are taking cues from the natural landscape, helping guests discover a new appreciation for the mountains. Here are 13 properties that bring modern design to the slopes.
Moosstrasse 40, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The sharp peak of the Matterhorn provides visual drama to the backdrop of Hotel Matthiol, which is nestled among evergreens on the periphery of Zermatt, Switzerland. The stone-and-timber exterior evokes storybook Alpine chalets; inside, select...
Str. Plan de Gralba, 37, 39048 Selva di Val Gardena BZ, Italy
A 2010 renovation transformed a traditional lodge into a 12-room inn that’s both cutting- edge and cozy. Built by the former Olympic skier Gerardo Mussner in 1963, the hotel is now run by Gerardo’s daughters. His wife, Helga, serves South Tirolean...
Kampenwandstraße 85, 83229 Aschau im Chiemgau, Germany
Sixteen apartments—plus a library and wine cellar—owned by German furniture designer Nils Holger Moormann sit at the foot of the Bavarian Alps. Inside a 17th-century estate, Moormann’s modern interiors are fashioned from brick, clay, and untreated...
Riedweg 156, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This family-run micro-village in Valais offers 36 rooms across six separate chalets. Huddled together on a hill above the popular ski resort of Zermatt, the buildings reference the area’s traditional architecture, from the timber frames to...
238 Rue des Clarines, 73120 Courchevel, France
Opened by the owners of the nearby Kilimandjaro, K2 sets a new bar for mountain luxury. Hotel Le K2 dresses up its chalets with wall tapestries from the Charles Jouffre atelier. Every bedroom, lounge, and restaurant has vast views of the valley....
Dorfstraße 114, 6450 Sölden, Austria
Run by ski star Sigi Gruner, Bergland Hotel immerses guests in the active lifestyle of the Tirol mountains. The ski lift near the hotel entrance whisks riders to the Solden-Hochsolden ski area, and the in-house equipment shop and ski school tap...
1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK 99587, USA
This 304-room hotel at Alaska’s biggest ski resort partners with Chugach Powder Guides to offer helicopter and snowcat excursions deep in the Chugach backcountry. Snowcat packages from $1,236. (800) 880-3880. This appeared in the November/December...
Machalí, Machali, O'Higgins, Chile
The heli-ski headquarters of the Southern Cone, Puma Lodge is nestled in the Andes and offers 1,800 square miles of dramatic valleys to heli-ski from July through September. Heli-ski packages from $1,469. 56/(0) 2-432-6800. This appeared in the...
3 Sitzmark St, Falls Creek VIC 3699, Australia
From your base camp in one of Huski’s airy apartments, ski the slopes at Falls Creek resort at night or take a snow kite lesson (think kiteboarding on snow) with Kite Republic. From $1,310 for two nights, July through August. 61/(0) 1-300-652-260....
E6 80, 9146 Olderdalen, Norway
Situated on the Lyngen Fjord, this timber lodge is well suited for boat skiing. From March through May, a skipper ferries guests to nearby islands, where they hike up peaks and ski back to the beach. From $4,500 per week. 47/ 4762-7853. This...
675 Lionshead Pl, Vail, CO 81657, USA
We all have a mental image of upscale European alpine villages from countless spy movies and Vogue fashion shoots. There’s the little café with etched glass and women sipping Alsace with perfect hair and puffy parkas. The men are capable sorts,...
Via Villa, 3, 39011 Lana BZ, Italy
Let Europe’s second-oldest cable car lift you nearly 5,000 feet to Vigilius Mountain Resort, hidden in the Adige Valley near the Dolomites. Tirolean architect Matteo Thun brought the surrounding landscape into the property by incorporating glass,...
Rue du Jardin Alpin, 73120 Saint-Bon-Tarentaise, France
LVMH’s contribution to the Courchevel high life, Cheval Blanc riffs on the Alpine theme with plenty of wood, leather, tweed, faux fur, cuckoo clocks, and even some woolly sheep in the oversize rooms and suites. Many of the guest rooms also...
