12 Ways to Relax and Revel in Maui's Aloha Lifestyle
Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
Save Place
Hāmoa Beach, Hawaii 96713, USA
Mark Twain and James A. Michener both sang the praises of Hamoa Beach and its isolated beauty. Sandy, sheltered, and lined with palm trees, this remote stretch of shoreline on Maui’s eastern tip is arguably the island’s best beach....
Save Place
1813 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI 96768, USA
If you’re looking for tropical tranquillity, bypass Maui’s buzzy resort enclaves and head away from the coast to the island’s laid-back Upcountry, where you’ll find Lumeria. At the 24-room wellness retreat, visitors can start the day with a guided...
Save Place
Kāʻanapali Beachwalk, Hawaii, USA
From the moment you first pop up on a surfboard—and realize you're standing on a wave—it's immediately apparent why the sport of surfing is such an addictive and popular pursuit. In Ancient Hawaii, surfing was reserved exclusively for royalty and...
Save Place
Hana, HI 96713, USA
The Road to Hana is one of Maui's most famous attractions-- and it's no wonder, with its lush jungle vegetation and over 400 hairpin curves that follow this winding ocean road. Hana is true paradise, marked by its black and red sand beaches and...
Save Place
207 Kupuohi St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Maui has a way of creating moments you wish could be frozen in time—isolated, perfect snippets of reality that you pray will never end. Here, in the waters off Kaʽanapali, as a rainbow arcs over rugged valleys, and the sweet melody of Hawaiian...
Save Place
712 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
Without mincing words, Front Street, Lahaina, is a shopper's dream destination. Here, along a one-mile stretch of shoreline, stores and boutiques proffer everything from jewelry to surf wear and clothing to crafts. More than anything, however,...
Save Place
671 Front St, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
While the Lahaina Visitors Center at the Old Lahaina Courthouse has maps you can use for a self-guided walking tour, visitors who want to dig a bit deeper can take a guided walking tour of Lahaina. Run by Maui Nei walking tours, this two-hour tour...
Save Place
17 Kaka'alaneo Dr, Lahaina, HI 96761, USA
From 1862 to 1999, sugar was the dominant agricultural crop in Maui, blanketing the western slopes. At the peak of production for Pioneer Mill, over 5,000 acres of flowing green fields produced 45,000 tons of sugar. In order to move all the burned...
Save Place
Maui, Hawaii, USA
This lovely state park stretches along the rugged volcanic shoreline of western Maui, three miles from Hana. It’s best explored on the 2.2-mile hike that starts at the black-sand beach and follows the dramatic coast, passing lava tubes, rock...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25