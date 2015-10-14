How You Can Help Change Students’ Lives with Travel

Imagine a child who lives 15 miles from the Pacific Ocean but has never been to the beach. Imagine that child attends a school where 95 percent of the students qualify for the free-lunch program. Now imagine taking that child on a trip to China.

John Zavalney got to do that with 11 of those kids this year, through Learning AFAR, the flagship program of the AFAR Foundation. John is a science teacher at the Foshay Learning Center, a K-12 school in South Los Angeles. “For me, it was like taking a young child to Disneyland for the first time,” John says. “Some of these kids hadn’t flown before, and most had never been out of the country. The trip was full of firsts.”

In Beijing, the students saw the sights: Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City (pictured), the Great Wall, and Beijing University. In Hangzhou, they visited a tea plantation and took part in a traditional tea ceremony. And in Shanghai, they experienced genuine moments of cross-cultural exchange, when they visited a home for the elderly and sang “It’s a Small World” in English and in Mandarin. “Before this trip, the students were afraid of cultures they didn’t know about,” John says. “These experiences opened their minds.”