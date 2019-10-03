This New Travel Resource Helps You Plan Trips According to Your Interests

Every day, travelers scour the web for help planning upcoming trips and to get inspiration on where to visit. We’re excited to announce a new partnership we started with United Airlines to help provide personalized inspiration on United.com so visitors can learn more about some of the top destinations United serves as they begin to plan their trips.

The goal with this initiative was to transform United.com into an inspirational travel planning resource and to help customers decide where to go and what to do when they got there. The new feature that is now live on United.com offers a personalized guide with content that we carefully curated to give you more information about the destinations you’re interested in visiting.

In a statement announcing the new platform, Vice President of Digital Products and Analytics at United, Praveen Sharma, said: “Every day, we help connect customers to hundreds of cities around the world. In partnering with AFAR, we are able to make United.com not just a place for customers to book travel, but a place to become inspired and learn about the vast number of destinations that United serves across our global network.”

We worked with United to create a feature on its homepage called “Travel Inspiration.” Together, we started with nearly 200 of United’s top destinations around the world and examined each through eight primary lenses that travelers are often interested in including:



