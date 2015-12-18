Why You Should Tear Up Your Bucket List

Here's my New Year’s resolution for 2016: To once and for all put an end to the popularity of the travel bucket list. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, consider yourself lucky and turn the page to a more satisfying topic (I recommend Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s elegant story about Switzerland). If you’re familiar with the notion of the bucket list, hear me out.

The best kind of travel isn’t about checking a place off a list of 101 “top” destinations you have to “see before you die” and moving on to the next. It’s about the rich, spontaneous, and serendipitous moments that make up any great trip: the connection you make with a local in a Lisbon café or with a fellow traveler in a safari lodge in Tanzania; the village you pass through on a trek in Nepal; the oyster feast you devour with friends in Tasmania.

In our Where to Go in 2016 package, we cover 36 destinations that are on our radar this year. Our criteria: better tourism infrastructure—a new hotel, a new direct flight, or a new cruise or train route—that makes it easier to visit; an event worth traveling for; strong value; and emerging cultural scenes.