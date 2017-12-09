7 Photos That Capture the Timeless Beauty of Malta

Photo by Mark Wickens
Despite its illustrious past and newfound fame, the Mediterranean country is blissfully low-key. One photographer shares his experience.
For a small, unassuming, and almost idyllic country isolated in the middle of a sea, Malta has a surprisingly storied past that almost feels tangible in the Mediterranean air. The distinct honey-colored buildings in the UNESCO-designated capital of Valletta—also a 2018 European Capital of Culture—are literally built on history, including vestiges of 16th-century Knights of Malta. The strategically located country has been handed down through a succession of empires from the Phoenicians to the Romans and all the way to the British in the 19th century, surviving Ottoman sieges and Nazi bombs along the way. But despite this depth of culture and long history, Malta still feels serenely lost in time.
For photographer Mark Wickens, Malta had always had an air of mystery thanks to the fortune-telling sisters Creta and Malta in Haruki Murakami’s surreal novel The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle. But more like a shipwrecked St. Paul (who, legend has it, brought Christianity to the island in 60 C.E.) than the Game of Thrones pilgrims who now flock to the island, Wickens found himself in Malta almost by accident.
Having left a career in architecture to pursue one in photography, Wickens was traveling through Europe in search of inspiration and experience. “I packed a backpack with a Hasselblad camera, which is a Swedish medium-format camera, and a bunch of Kodak film, and set off,” he says. “I didn’t really try to end up in Malta, but somehow found my way there.” Here, he shares some of his photographs of the country.
