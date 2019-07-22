Explore Jewish Cultural Heritage with these Fascinating New Tours

As you stand before the Dohány Street Synagogue in Budapest, Europe’s largest synagogue, you can imagine the Jewish Quarter when it was at its peak. Plus, there’s also a thriving community that lives there today—the perfect opportunity to sample Jewish-Hungarian dishes like gefilte fish or Flódni cake.

But to learn—really learn—about and experience Jewish life in Europe, here are six Context Travel tours to book.

While the Anne Frank House is on the itineraries of many visitors, this three-hour Jews in Amsterdam tour, led by scholars of Jewish Amsterdam’s history and culture, focuses on places that aren’t as well known: the Portuguese Synagogue and a theater where Jewish children were gathered before being deported to German concentration camps.