Iconic Swiss Railways Clock at Zürich Hauptbahnhof

Look familiar? If the Swiss Federal Railways clock looks instantly recognizable, that’s because Apple used an eerily familiar design for its iOS 6 operating system used by its iPhone and iPad mobile devices. (It turned out to be an expensive gamble: the tech giant had to pay a reported $21.5 million in a patent dispute to the Swiss national rail operator SBB in 2012.) While the iconic clock can be spotted all over town—as well as in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City—the best place to ogle the famed design is at Zurich Hauptbahnhof, the city’s main train station and Switzerland’s largest.