Zürich HB
Zürich Hauptbahnhof, Museumstrasse 1, 8021 Zürich, Switzerland
+41 848 446 688
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm
Iconic Swiss Railways Clock at Zürich HauptbahnhofLook familiar? If the Swiss Federal Railways clock looks instantly recognizable, that’s because Apple used an eerily familiar design for its iOS 6 operating system used by its iPhone and iPad mobile devices. (It turned out to be an expensive gamble: the tech giant had to pay a reported $21.5 million in a patent dispute to the Swiss national rail operator SBB in 2012.) While the iconic clock can be spotted all over town—as well as in the Museum of Modern Art in New York City—the best place to ogle the famed design is at Zurich Hauptbahnhof, the city’s main train station and Switzerland’s largest.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Orlikon
Wonderful place and romance area
over 5 years ago
over 5 years ago
almost 7 years ago
Zurich HB
My favorite part of a quick visit to Zurich is the moment after stepping off the train and walking towards the main street in the heart of town. The subtle and pleasant city suddenly becomes lively and urban. This moment reminds me of my life in New York City, while stimulating new senses and improving my mood from a lengthy train ride.