Zinco Jazz Club
Calle de Motolinia 20, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
| +52 55 5512 3369
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Wed - Sat 9pm - 2am
Jazz and Drinks in Centro HistóricoMexico City's Centro Histórico has some fine bars, clubs, restaurants, and hotels where you can enjoy a copa or a cocktail, but if you're looking for a side of good jazz to go along with your drink, then, the place is Zinco.
Housed inside the vault of a former bank, Zinco feels old-school atmospheric and its small size keeps things intimate. Shows feature both Mexican (yes, there's a thriving jazz scene in Mexico) and international artists. Arrive early to ensure you snag one of the few tables and a waiter who will dedicate himself to refreshing your cocktails throughout the night.