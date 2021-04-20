Where are you going?
Zinco Jazz Club

Calle de Motolinia 20, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06010 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
Website
| +52 55 5512 3369
Jazz and Drinks in Centro Histórico Mexico City Mexico

More info

Wed - Sat 9pm - 2am

Jazz and Drinks in Centro Histórico

Mexico City's Centro Histórico has some fine bars, clubs, restaurants, and hotels where you can enjoy a copa or a cocktail, but if you're looking for a side of good jazz to go along with your drink, then, the place is Zinco.

Housed inside the vault of a former bank, Zinco feels old-school atmospheric and its small size keeps things intimate. Shows feature both Mexican (yes, there's a thriving jazz scene in Mexico) and international artists. Arrive early to ensure you snag one of the few tables and a waiter who will dedicate himself to refreshing your cocktails throughout the night.

By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

