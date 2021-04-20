Lost in Yangshuo

Yangshuo is the cool younger sister to Guilin. Guilin is stunning in its own right. However, poor Guilin is the subject of many years of tour boats and buses battering its rivers and roads. The aftermath is a beautiful landscape scarred by over development of the tourism industry. While Guilin is still a worthwhile place to visit, Yangshuo offers everything Guilin has, and much more. Geographically, Yangshuo is literally just down the Li River from Guilin. Just take a 4-hour boat from Guilin or even hike it in about 6 hours.



There are two sides to Yangshuo. One is calm, idyllic, and peaceful. The other, represented by the West Street in Yangshuo’s city center, has all the trappings of other popular Chinese tourist spots. So if you want to experience hoards of Chinese tourists, then West Street is your ticket. Otherwise, it’s safe to avoid it entirely.



Anyone who has been to Yangshuo will probably have a story about getting lost. And it’s very likely that the getting lost story is his or her favorite memory of Yangshuo. One reason Yangshuo is so amenable to getting lost in is because it’s small, so you’ll never really be in danger of getting stranded on the side of the road overnight.



One highlight of my trip to Yangshuo was a bike ride along the Yulong River to the dragon bridge. Bikes can be rented anywhere in the city in Yangshuo and locals are eager to help with directions. If you're lucky, you may even pass a duck farm to catch a glimpse of dozens of baby ducks.