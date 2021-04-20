Where are you going?
Yalong Bay National Tourism Holiday Resort

Jiyang, Sanya, Hainan, China
+86 898 8856 8899
Yalong Bay Undersea World

Have you ever wanted to travel in a submarine? How about walking underwater like Jacques Cousteau? Then a visit to Yalong Bay Undersea World is a must.

You can ride an Australian "semi-submersible vessel." It goes as deep as 1.7 meters, and you can see fish and coral through the windows.

Even better, visitors can take a stroll underwater. Wearing a pressure-resistant helmet attached to oxygen, participants follow a guide five meters underwater. Colorful, tropical fish flit around: It's a seriously cool experience.

The venue also has snorkeling, parasailing, fishing, boat rides, and more.

By Rose Symotiuk , AFAR Local Expert

