Yalong Bay National Tourism Holiday Resort Jiyang, Sanya, Hainan, China

Yalong Bay Undersea World Have you ever wanted to travel in a submarine? How about walking underwater like Jacques Cousteau? Then a visit to Yalong Bay Undersea World is a must.



You can ride an Australian "semi-submersible vessel." It goes as deep as 1.7 meters, and you can see fish and coral through the windows.



Even better, visitors can take a stroll underwater. Wearing a pressure-resistant helmet attached to oxygen, participants follow a guide five meters underwater. Colorful, tropical fish flit around: It's a seriously cool experience.



The venue also has snorkeling, parasailing, fishing, boat rides, and more.



