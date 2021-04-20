Sanya Serenity Marina Co., Ltd.
China, Hainan, Sanya Shi, Jiyang Qu, Luhuitou Rd, 河东区鹿回头半岛
+86 898 3887 1111
Catch a Yacht RaceSanya is home to a world-class yacht marina, which hosts frequent yacht racing competitions such as the Volvo Ocean Race. The yachts are astonishing: incredibly expensive and simply beautiful.
You can ask at your hotel or consult a Sanya event calendar to see if there's a race happening. Alternatively, you can book your own yacht ride—or even a private yacht party if you have the money.