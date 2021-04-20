Sanya Bay Beach Sanyawan Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China

The Heart of Sanya: Sanya Bay Beach At around 25 kilometers, this public beach is a must-visit, though be warned that it gets very crowded and is therefore not the best spot for water sports. In my opinion, it's much better to visit at night, when locals dance on the beach and you can get sizzling cheap seafood from the restaurants.



Be careful about visiting during Chinese New Years or other peak seasons as the crowds can be overwhelming.



