Sanya Begonia Bay International Shopping Centre Haitang Rd, Haitang Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China

World's Largest Duty-Free Mall Shopping for luxury goods in China isn't usually much fun—a steep luxury tax normally sends Mainlanders overseas to get their fix. Happily, the largest duty-free shopping mall in the world opened in August 2014 near Perfume Bay.



Thousands of shoppers poured in on the first day to check out the beautiful mall designed by Australian architecture firm HASSELL. If Gucci and Rolex aren't your thing, there are still plenty of restaurants and entertainment options to check out on a rainy day.



