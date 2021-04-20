GN Pearl 518 Jiefang Rd, Tianya Qu, Sanya Shi, Hainan Sheng, China, 572000

Pearls Gone Wild Sanya is known for its pearls. They are considered to be the highest quality in all of China, so this is not the place to go discount shopping: Pearls at GN Pearl, a reputable pearl shop, cost 500–15,000RMB.



If you are just looking for something cute for yourself, or a gift, there are tons of local shops, and women selling pearl jewelry on the beach. Theoretically, a real pearl makes pearl powder when scratched, though the color and surface aren't damaged. However, there are a hundred tricks and scams, so it is better to buy something because you like it, and not worry too much about the authenticity. A pearl necklace from these sorts of vendors should be around 20–50RMB; don't pay any more.









