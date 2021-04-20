Nanshan Daxiaodongtian
China, Hainan, Sanya Shi, Yazhou Qu, 崖城
+86 898 8883 0188
Taoist Fairyland ParkIn Mandarin this area is called Daxiao Dongtian, or "Big and Small Dongtian." A dongtian is a fairyland. In Taoist culture, there are 10 big dongtians, 36 small dongtians, and 72 blessed fairylands.
This is Sanya's most ancient attraction, and is dedicated to the fact that Sanya is the birthplace of Taoism. There are six different areas that are fun to relax in and take photos, with beautiful rolling hills and hidden grottoes. One area is Sanya's natural history museum, where you can see dinosaur fossils.
Random tip: In the southeast of the park is Small Moon Bay Recreation Area. It has lush, well-preserved vegetation and is advertised as a natural oxygen bar with a "concentration of negative ions up to 8000-10000 per cubic centimeter."
Let's Go Scuba Diving
If you've ever wanted to try scuba diving, Sanya is one of the best sites in China, with over 10 meters of water visibility. Yalong Bay, Dadonghai, Xiaodonghai, Wushizhou Island, and West Island all offer great diving.
Actinia, clown fish, zebra fish, and lobsters are the most frequent underwater friends you'll meet. Sanya also has several natural coral reserves that won't disappoint even a seasoned diver.
Be choosy and willing to pay a little extra when booking your scuba outing. You can go for as little as $40 per person, but the staff may not speak your language or may not take you to a great location. It's best to book through a larger hotel, and make sure to ask a lot of questions to ensure you have the best possible experience.
Professional diving certification courses are also available at many Sanya scuba centers.
