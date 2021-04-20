Nanshan Daxiaodongtian

Let's Go Scuba Diving

If you've ever wanted to try scuba diving, Sanya is one of the best sites in China, with over 10 meters of water visibility. Yalong Bay, Dadonghai, Xiaodonghai, Wushizhou Island, and West Island all offer great diving.



Actinia, clown fish, zebra fish, and lobsters are the most frequent underwater friends you'll meet. Sanya also has several natural coral reserves that won't disappoint even a seasoned diver.



Be choosy and willing to pay a little extra when booking your scuba outing. You can go for as little as $40 per person, but the staff may not speak your language or may not take you to a great location. It's best to book through a larger hotel, and make sure to ask a lot of questions to ensure you have the best possible experience.



Professional diving certification courses are also available at many Sanya scuba centers.









