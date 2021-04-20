Where are you going?
West End of Pearl, Boulder

926 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
+1 303-444-3535
West End of Pearl, Boulder Boulder Colorado United States

Sun 10am - 10pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 10pm
Thur, Fri 11am - 11pm
Sat 10am - 11pm

West End of Pearl, Boulder

Continue west beyond Boulder’s iconic Pearl Street walking mall, and you’ll find yourself surrounded by incredible restaurants. New to the block is Bartaco, a fun, hip South American–inspired eatery that always seems to be hopping; while there might be a wait for a table, keep an eye on the first-come, first-served bar seating. Choose from unique taco flavors like glazed pork belly with arbol chili sauce or tamarind-glazed duck, and sides like a spicy cucumber salad or fresh pineapple with lime—and make sure to save room for the fresh, hot churros. The Kitchen, self-described as an American bistro, is one of the fancier, albeit relaxed, eateries, offering brunch, lunch, and dinner that have been sourced as much as possible from local farmers. For delicious pub food, jump into the classic West End Tavern. Burgers, beers, ribs, BBQ, and more make this a place to satisfy everybody.
By Cameron Martindell , AFAR Local Expert

