Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Salvaggio's Deli: Best Sandwich in Boulder

1397 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA
Website
| +1 303-545-6800
Salvaggio's Deli in Boulder for a Fat, Pre-Hike Sammy Boulder Colorado United States

Salvaggio's Deli in Boulder for a Fat, Pre-Hike Sammy

I don't use the word "best" lightly, but Salvaggio's deserves it. For decades, they've been serving up the best classic sandwiches in Boulder at their three locations—a kiosk on Pearl St. in front of the courthouse, a shop at 26th and Pearl St. and one up on University Hill. They use all Boar's Head meat, fresh baked bread, and wonderfully spicy chilis. In the morning, they do big sloppy egg sandwiches. Pictured above: their Italian sandwich on a roll. Done.
By Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points