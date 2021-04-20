Salvaggio's Deli: Best Sandwich in Boulder 1397 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302, USA

Salvaggio's Deli in Boulder for a Fat, Pre-Hike Sammy I don't use the word "best" lightly, but Salvaggio's deserves it. For decades, they've been serving up the best classic sandwiches in Boulder at their three locations—a kiosk on Pearl St. in front of the courthouse, a shop at 26th and Pearl St. and one up on University Hill. They use all Boar's Head meat, fresh baked bread, and wonderfully spicy chilis. In the morning, they do big sloppy egg sandwiches. Pictured above: their Italian sandwich on a roll. Done.