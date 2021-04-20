Take a break from the sun amid the charming greenery and appealing architecture of the Cerro Santa Lucía park. Walkways and stone steps lead you on a mini-excursion, and if you happen to be there at noon on a weekday, you'll be treated to a round of cannon fire. The stairways to the top of the hill are steep, so be prepared for a bit of a climb—the view will be worth it, although the park can be very crowded on public holidays.