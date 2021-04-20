Cerro Santa Lucía
Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile
+56 2 2632 0624
Sun - Sat 9am - 6pm
Santa Lucía HillConquistador Pedro de Valdivia founded Santiago here on February 12, 1541. Eventually two Spanish fortresses were erected on the hill, alongside early hermitages and Chile’s first astronomical observatory. You'll also find one of the capital’s oldest public promenades, originally from the Spanish-colonial period—lined by the statuary, fountains, and gardens of subsequent centuries—twisting uphill through gardens and past trees that have been preserved over the centuries. These days, couples and students favor the park for long afternoons spent beneath the boughs. Don’t miss the monumental entrance, as well as a Spanish escutcheon in stone, the park’s castle, and the 360˚ city views. For those who like traditions, a blast from an 1824 cannon announces the stroke of noon to Santiago residents each day.
almost 7 years ago
A little hummingbird hard at work at Cerro Santa Lucia.
I caught this little hummingbird hard at work just after sunset while on a beautiful stroll up the Santa Lucia Hill in Santiago, Chile. Right in the middle of the hustle and bustle of busy Santiago lies a beautiful oasis, Cerro Santa Lucia. A beautiful park with a castle and a hill with a stellar view of the city and surrounding mountains. I was there in July, so it was winter. I would suggest going for sunset, absolutely stunning! Admission was free.
almost 5 years ago
Cerro Santa Lucía
Take a break from the sun amid the charming greenery and appealing architecture of the Cerro Santa Lucía park. Walkways and stone steps lead you on a mini-excursion, and if you happen to be there at noon on a weekday, you'll be treated to a round of cannon fire. The stairways to the top of the hill are steep, so be prepared for a bit of a climb—the view will be worth it, although the park can be very crowded on public holidays.