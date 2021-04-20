Museo Nacional De Bellas Artes
José Miguel de La Barra 650, Santiago, Región Metropolitana, Chile
| +56 2 2499 1600
Tue - Sun 10am - 6:45pm
Chilean National Museum of Fine ArtsArt can offer direct access to a country’s past—and to its essence—and Chile’s Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes is a powerful example. The oldest art museum in South America, its neo-classical/baroque architecture makes it one of the most compelling spaces in the city. The museum's real attraction, though, is an impressive collection of more than 5,000 pieces, reflecting Chile’s entire history from colonial times to the present day.
over 6 years ago
An Intimate Museum of Art
This museum showcases artwork by chilean artist. The museum space is intimate with small galleries rotating out from a large two story glass roofed hall. I particularly enjoy the changing photography selection on the basement level. Depending on the day and time the museum is often free for visitors, but like many museums it is closed on Mondays.