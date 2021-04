Chilean National Museum of Fine Arts

Art can offer direct access to a country’s past—and to its essence—and Chile ’s Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes is a powerful example. The oldest art museum in South America, its neo-classical/baroque architecture makes it one of the most compelling spaces in the city. The museum's real attraction, though, is an impressive collection of more than 5,000 pieces, reflecting Chile’s entire history from colonial times to the present day.