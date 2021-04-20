Galería Drugstore
This shopping mall on the chaotic Avenida Providencia contains a clutch of small boutiques that carry the best in local design, including handmade objects not found anywhere else. Four full floors are packed with apparel shops, shoe stores, and vinyl emporiums. Among the treasures here: Cocodrilo Bazar’s amazing artisanal handbags and backpacks; natural oils at the Majen shop; and delicate wooden music boxes at Wooderful Life. Two of the six bookshops on-site, Nueva Altamira and Contrapunto, are landmarks on the Chilean literary scene. When you wind up your shopping expedition, stop for coffee at Tavelli or ice cream at Sebastián.