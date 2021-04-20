Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Galería Drugstore

Las Urbinas 2124, Santiago, Providencia, Santiago Metropolitan, Chile
+56 2 2335 0822
Galería Drugstore Santiago Chile

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 8:30pm

Galería Drugstore

This shopping mall on the chaotic Avenida Providencia contains a clutch of small boutiques that carry the best in local design, including handmade objects not found anywhere else. Four full floors are packed with apparel shops, shoe stores, and vinyl emporiums. Among the treasures here: Cocodrilo Bazar’s amazing artisanal handbags and backpacks; natural oils at the Majen shop; and delicate wooden music boxes at Wooderful Life. Two of the six bookshops on-site, Nueva Altamira and Contrapunto, are landmarks on the Chilean literary scene. When you wind up your shopping expedition, stop for coffee at Tavelli or ice cream at Sebastián. 
By Travesías

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points