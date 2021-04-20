Lameshur Bay Beach St John, USVI

Lameshur Bay Beach, Virgin Islands National Park, St. John Tucked away on the secluded south coast of St. John in the Virgin Islands National Park, is none other than the majestic Lameshur Bay Beach. Surrounded by leafy Acacia trees and fringed with broad sea-grapes shrubs, this is untouched seclusion at its best.



The access road to the beach can be bumpy, but don't let that deter you, as once you've laid your eyes on the crumbly sand and the turquoise waters, you won’t be turning back.



The impeccably clear waters and gentle winds make this an underwater kingdom to behold. Yes, for the animal-lovers and snorkelling enthusiasts alike, an abundance of wildlife is regularly sighted at the water’s eastern edge; schools of Atlantic Blue Tang and Caribbean Spiny Lobster are what you can look forward to.



For those searching for adventure, look no further than the 18th-century slave plantation ruins that are a short five-minute stroll down the beach. And five minutes are nothing when you’re met with the history-steeped crumbling ruins. The area also offers stellar trails, one which incorporates a lengthy trek (over a mile long) up Bordeaux Mountain. So grab your hiking gear, and explore the dense and charismatic landscape.

