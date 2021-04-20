Parque de la Ceiba
Puerto Rico, Mosquito, Vieques 00765, Puerto Rico
+1 787-467-4352
More info
Hug the Ancient Ceiba TreeA drive around the island isn't complete with a stop at Vieques' ancient momma tree. Surrounded by a volunteer created nature park, the majestic Ceiba tree quietly reigns over its domain. Tread carefully amongst its exposed roots, and enjoy the shade. Sit down for a while (watch the horse poop!) and close your eyes, it's a spiritual place for many islanders and travelers, re-connecting them to their heart and soul.
A heartfelt thank you to Discover Puerto Rico (@DiscoverPuertoRico) for 3 days in beautiful Vieques and a fun stop-over in San Juan, Puerto Rico.