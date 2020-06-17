El Malecón La Esperanza
107 Calle Flamboyan, Vieques, 00765, Puerto Rico
Take a Stroll – El Malecon, EsperanzaEl Malecon is the promenade and beating heart of South Vieques' community of Esperanza. It starts at El Blok, the fun and beautifully designed hotel I stayed at. Strolling west from El Blok, the boardwalk will take you past cafés, bars, restaurants (such as Duffy's), stores and, on weekends and busier times, pop-ups by local artists. It's a relaxed, friendly place that I would highly recommend making your destination, if you're planning not to rent a car, while on island.
A heartfelt thank you to Discover Puerto Rico (@DiscoverPuertoRico) for 3 days in beautiful Vieques and a fun stop-over in San Juan, Puerto Rico.