Sugar Mill Ruins/ Playa Grande
200 00765, Cll Vieques, Humacao, Vieques 00791, Puerto Rico
Explore the Sugar Mill RuinsThe ruins of this 19th century sugar mill, now overtaken by shrubs and trees, are a photographer's dream. Follow the inconspicuous sign on HWY 201 (near Playa Grande) and when you find the round yellow sign, park your car and start exploring. There are some unmarked paths, so you'll have to awaken the adventurer in yourself. You'll be rewarded with crumbling walls, some rusted unidentifiable machinery, and lots of nature grabbing back the land. Go early in the morning, so you catch the best light before the scenery gets all speckled. Fair warning, it can feel a bit spokey around there!
