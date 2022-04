Surfing in Rincón

Nowhere in Puerto Rico is surfing more popular than Rincón. It’s so popular, in fact, that the town plays host to annual international surfing competitions. There are plenty of shops where you can get the surf report or sign up for lessons if you’re a beginner (or want to take your skills to the next level). Some of Rincón’s beaches are postcard photogenic, especially Crashboat Beach, where a line of colorful wooden boats sit on the sand.