Villa Panna

Tasting Water and Wine

Until my latest trip to Italy, I really knew next to nothing about the nuances of tasting wine or how best to pair wine with water.



All that changed when I had the immense pleasure of meeting with Andreas Larsson (who shares my mother's Swedish heritage and her last name), the Best Sommelier in the World 2007.



Andreas travels the world educating people about the very nuances I was so unfamiliar with. And he's not the only one. In the United States, Martin Riese (water sommelier and general manager at Ray's and Stark Bar) is doing the same while also touting a 42-page menu of fine waters which you can read about at http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/lacmas-rays-stark-bar-launches-604274.



S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna have a Water Codex which you can learn more about here http://www.sanpellegrino.com/int/en/main/taste/pairing/water_tasting/default.aspx and here http://www.acquapanna.com/us/en/main/fine_dining/perfect_pairing/default.aspx. You can also learn more about the differences between still and sparkling water by visiting http://www.finedininglovers.com/blog/food-drinks/water-tasting-tips-sparkling-still/.



Andreas has a listing of appearances on his site and when he's not traveling he can be found in Sweden at his restaurant: PM & Vänner.



After my experience, I don't understand the price that some bottled water is commanding these days but I do taste the difference between waters. An unexpected delight during my trip to Tuscany.