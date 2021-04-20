Where are you going?
Villa Bertha

Vila Berta
Website
| +351 917 770 906
An Old Villa Hidden in Lisbon Lisbon Portugal

An Old Villa Hidden in Lisbon

Lisbon still has some secrets, and this is one not a lot of people know about. Located in Graça neighborhood, this old villa (more than 100 years old) sports wrought-iron balconies, tile friezes, and touches of Art Nouveau.

These old houses were built to accommodate the petty bourgeoisie, unlike other villas built to house factory workers. So this building features a remarkable quality of materials.

Francisco Tojal was the designer and builder. He gave the villa the name Berta, after his only female child.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

