Villa Bertha Vila Berta

An Old Villa Hidden in Lisbon Lisbon still has some secrets, and this is one not a lot of people know about. Located in Graça neighborhood, this old villa (more than 100 years old) sports wrought-iron balconies, tile friezes, and touches of Art Nouveau.



These old houses were built to accommodate the petty bourgeoisie, unlike other villas built to house factory workers. So this building features a remarkable quality of materials.



Francisco Tojal was the designer and builder. He gave the villa the name Berta, after his only female child.

