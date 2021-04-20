Edifício Copan

Street Art in São Paulo, Brazil As a lover of architecture, visiting Edificio Copan in the center of São Paulo was high on my list during my last visit to this lively city. However, what really struck me while standing outside Copan was this fun street art behind us. It seems to be a new version of the Brazilian icon Carmen Miranda.



São Paulo's streets come alive with street art. From murals and graffiti to whole facades of buildings painted with beautiful scenes, the creativity and color exhibited in the city's outdoor work reflect the vibrancy of the Brazilian people. According to street art experts, the city is one of the world's best for the development of this form of art.

To see some of the city's best examples, head to the Vila Madalena area (which is fun to visit anyway). The best examples are found in Beco do Batman (Batman’s Alley), off Rua Harmonia just before Rua Luis Murat.