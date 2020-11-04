Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Via dei Biscottari

Via dei Biscottari, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Via dei Biscottari, Palermo, Sicily Italy
Via dei Biscottari Italy
Via dei Biscottari, Palermo, Sicily Italy
Via dei Biscottari Italy

Via dei Biscottari, Palermo, Sicily

by Fabrizia Lanza In the area of the Norman palace, near the market, there are still some little medieval botteghe (shops) below the level of the palace. Via dei Biscottari is where they used to make the pastries and cookies for the king. There is one shop I love to visit where they still make the shells for cannoli by hand. Sicilians love cannoli, of course, filled with fresh ricotta. We have an intense sweet tooth. Via dei Biscottari near Via Saladino
By Afar Magazine

More Recommendations

Travis Marshall
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago

Via dei Biscottari

Near the Norman Palace, below the level of the castle, there's a row of shops where bakers once made pastries for the king. Today, a handful of pastry shops still occupy these historic spaces, turning out various delectable sweets. Look for the ones selling handmade cannoli stuffed with sweet ricotta.

More From AFAR

How to See Tokyo Like a Local
How to See Tokyo Like a Local
Sponsored by The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Card from Chase
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
The World’s 25 Best Cities of 2021
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
How Much Do Masks Really Protect You on Flights?
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card
Travel Credit Card Matchup: Chase Sapphire Preferred vs. Amex Gold Card