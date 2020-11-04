Via dei Biscottari
Via dei Biscottari, 90134 Palermo PA, Italy
Photo by Raymond Patrick
Via dei Biscottari, Palermo, Sicilyby Fabrizia Lanza In the area of the Norman palace, near the market, there are still some little medieval botteghe (shops) below the level of the palace. Via dei Biscottari is where they used to make the pastries and cookies for the king. There is one shop I love to visit where they still make the shells for cannoli by hand. Sicilians love cannoli, of course, filled with fresh ricotta. We have an intense sweet tooth. Via dei Biscottari near Via Saladino
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
over 4 years ago
Via dei Biscottari
Near the Norman Palace, below the level of the castle, there's a row of shops where bakers once made pastries for the king. Today, a handful of pastry shops still occupy these historic spaces, turning out various delectable sweets. Look for the ones selling handmade cannoli stuffed with sweet ricotta.