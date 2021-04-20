Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

UNIQLO

９−５ 6 Chome
Website
| +81 3-6252-5181
Shop the Uniqlo Flagship Store in Ginza Tokyo Japan

More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 9pm

Shop the Uniqlo Flagship Store in Ginza

Uniqlo is the affordable and stylish brand of Japan. They sell men's and women's clothing and they excel at the basics: cotton tees, plaid shirts, underwear, sundresses, and jeans. The Uniqlo flagship store is located on Ginza's Chuo Dori amidst luxury brand giant towers. This twelve story Uniqlo has some specialty Tokyo bags and shirts made only for the flagship store. On the top floors you'll find a gallery of t-shirts decorated with anime favorites, Disney characters, and Star Wars scenes.
By Erin Bogar , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points