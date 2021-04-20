Shop the Uniqlo Flagship Store in Ginza
Uniqlo is the affordable and stylish brand of Japan. They sell men's and women's clothing and they excel at the basics: cotton tees, plaid shirts, underwear, sundresses, and jeans. The Uniqlo flagship store is located on Ginza's Chuo Dori amidst luxury brand giant towers. This twelve story Uniqlo has some specialty Tokyo
bags and shirts made only for the flagship store. On the top floors you'll find a gallery of t-shirts decorated with anime favorites, Disney characters, and Star Wars scenes.