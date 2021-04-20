Trident Hotel Jaipur

The Oberoi Udaivillas were a bit too pricey for our budget in Udaipur, so we stayed at the neighboring hotel, The Trident. The two hotels share a boat dock lined by banyan trees and lanterns. This boat dock feels mystical at night and is the start of a wonderful boat ride to Jag Mandir, the 17th Century Maharana's island getaway which is now a fine dining restaurant and spa. The two hotels and boat dock are accessible by golf cart; just talk to the concierges outside of each hotel. Because of this, you can easily eat at the outdoor Oberoi Hotel Chandni with live tabla and sitar performances or at the Trident restaurant with wonderful buffets. The Trident hotel grounds have a walking path that leads to an old secluded building called Bara Mahal which overlooks the Oberoi hotel. There are free range peacocks on the grounds, a swimming pool, and beautiful trees and flowers. I also loved the smell of Jasmine oil that wafts past as soon as you walk into the stately lobby.