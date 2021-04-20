Trident Hotel Jaipur
Amber Fort Road, Jal Mahal, Parasrampuri, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302002, India
| +91 141 267 0101
Photo courtesy of Trident Hotel Jaipur
Trident Hotel JaipurSet on pristinely manicured grounds, the Trident Hotel offers a modern alternative to the traditional properties found throughout Jaipur. One of its biggest selling points is its prime location—across from the stunning Jal Mahal and just a short drive from the majestic Amber Fort—but rooms offer plenty to love, from the Rajasthani archways and rich upholstery to the beautiful views across the property’s expansive lawns. In addition to two restaurants and a handful of event spaces, the Trident offers a sleek fitness center, luxurious spa, and quiet courtyard with a swimming pool, not to mention a kids’ club with activities like arts and crafts and cooking classes.
almost 7 years ago
The Oberoi Udaivillas were a bit too pricey for our budget in Udaipur, so we stayed at the neighboring hotel, The Trident. The two hotels share a boat dock lined by banyan trees and lanterns. This boat dock feels mystical at night and is the start of a wonderful boat ride to Jag Mandir, the 17th Century Maharana's island getaway which is now a fine dining restaurant and spa. The two hotels and boat dock are accessible by golf cart; just talk to the concierges outside of each hotel. Because of this, you can easily eat at the outdoor Oberoi Hotel Chandni with live tabla and sitar performances or at the Trident restaurant with wonderful buffets. The Trident hotel grounds have a walking path that leads to an old secluded building called Bara Mahal which overlooks the Oberoi hotel. There are free range peacocks on the grounds, a swimming pool, and beautiful trees and flowers. I also loved the smell of Jasmine oil that wafts past as soon as you walk into the stately lobby.