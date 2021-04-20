Where are you going?
Johari Bazaar

Queens Rd
I happened upon this moment at a night market in Jaipur, India, which has some of the best shopping for beaded crafts, jewelry, ceramics, carpets and textiles. This jewelry stand in Johari Bazaar was crowded with women interested in the necklaces, bracelets, and trinkets on offer in abundance. Markets all over India are fascinating, colorful places and provide a great sense of nearly every aspect of the culture, whether it be the degree of religious devotion, the styles of dress and adornment, or the delicious gastronomy. Soak it all in, but give yourself plenty of time....
By Ivan Cheng

about 6 years ago

Authentic Shopping: Jaipur’s Johri Bazaar

Johri is Hindi for jeweler, and you’ll find plenty of examples at this Indian bazaar. Rajasthani brides visit before their big day for the Crayola spectrum of saris. Pick up impossibly soft pashminas and silver-threaded sandals, too. No wedding engagement required. —Cynthia Rosenfeld

