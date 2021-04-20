The Oberoi Rajvilas
Babaji Ka Modh, Goner Rd, Jagdish Colony, Prem Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302031, India
| +91 141 268 0101
Photo courtesy of Oberoi Hotels & Resorts
The Oberoi RajvilasSituated on 32 acres of land on the outskirts of Jaipur—but still a quick drive from the city’s historic forts and palaces—this massive hotel mixes traditional Rajasthani style with modern amenities. Although there are a number of lovely garden rooms with four-poster beds and deep soaking tubs, many travelers opt for the property’s tent-style accommodations, with campaign-style furnishings and block-printed fabrics, or splurge on one of the villas, which come with private pools. Restaurants are just as romantic, serving Indian specialties against a backdrop of gold-leaf details, cane-backed pieces, and intricately carved architecture. While The Oberoi Rajvilas makes a great base for exploring Jaipur, it also offers plenty to do right on the property, including a luxury spa, gigantic swimming pool, cooking classes, and meditation sessions with the resident Hindu priest.
almost 7 years ago
Tent Hotels: Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur, India
I have a butler, and it’s a little awkward. What do you ask for when you’re staying in a tent in India? I don’t need someone to build me a fire or beat back wild animals; my canvas-walled refuge at Oberoi Rajvilas has polished teak floors, cloth wall hangings, and an exquisite hand-embroidered canopy. There’s a bathroom with a claw-foot soaking tub, and outside, a wraparound terrace with chaise longues, where I enjoy my morning coffee. This type of “camping” dates back to Mughal rule (1500s to 1700s), when kings traveling for war, hunting, or commerce set up portable palaces adorned with gold- and silver-stitched cushions and sandalwood furniture. Today, I get a taste of that tradition, on grounds that house a modern restaurant, a swimming pool, and a spa, just five miles from Jaipur’s rose-hued city center. While Rajvilas may be the antithesis of roughing it, the property still provides sensory experiences reminiscent of camping. In the evening, as I walk the otherwise quiet grounds, I hear peacock shrieks along with gongs from the 270-year-old temple that stands at the resort’s center. Torch-lit stone walkways lead to gardens, fountains, and the Ayurvedic spa, which releases scents of sesame oil and roses. I enter the Surya Mahal restaurant for dinner, greeted by the spicy aromas of coriander and chili. The day ends back at my terrace, where I call my butler to request a glass of sauvignon blanc from the Indian winery Sula. I sip it as the sun dips behind desert walls, and I feel grateful that connecting with nature doesn’t have to mean sleeping on the ground.
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago
The Oberoi Rajvilas
I am blessed to have visited this magnificent property twice in my life. Once is amazing; twice is a miracle. Unequaled luxury and service. I am a global traveler and have been spoiled many times but I can say with no hesitation that Oberoi blows me away more than any other hotel brand I've ever visited. Rajvilas offers regular rooms as well as 4 luxurious tents and there was no choice other than to do the tent. Fantastic! Peacocks roam the property and they make ALOT of noise but are as good a dogs at security. Use the provided ear plugs.