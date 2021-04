Torre de Belém

In the early 16th century, King John II of Portugal commissioned a tower to be built on a tiny island at the mouth of the Tagus River. The tower would be a defense for the city of Lisbon and a ceremonial site leading into Lisbon . The style is the ornate Manueline as is the Jeronimos Monastery near-by.As time passed with tides and storms, the shoreline changed and the Tower is now at the riverbank. Access to the Tower is over a gangplank leading to the drawbridge.As centuries passed, the Torre de Belem deteriorated. In 1983, UNESCO named the Torre de Belem as a World Heritage Site. Restoration began in the 1990's and the Tower was preserved.The white stone structure has Moorish styled watch towers, much ornate design, and there are four stories of history to peruse.I toured the Tower and learned a great deal about it and the city of Lisbon . I have been back and learn something new with each visit.The 1st floor is the Governor's Hall with a spiral staircase leading to the 2nd floor - the King's Hall ( the Royal Residence). The loggias offered a river view. The 3rd floor is the Audience Hall, and the 4th has a stunning chapel with a ribbed high ceiling.Admission is free with the Lisboa Card; closed Mondays. Bus, train, or my favorite - the tram, will get you to this area.In the late afternoon, the entire Tower and the river take on a golden glow. It's a spectacular site.The Tower of Belem should be on your list for Lisbon. Much to do in the area, too.