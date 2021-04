The Elliott House Inn

The salmon-colored stucco buildings comprising the Elliott House Inn have a long history that runs parallel with the city's. Built in the aftermath of a citywide fire, the property's main structure was then shaken in an 1886 earthquake (the characteristic Charleston earthquake bolts are visible on the building's facade) and battered by 1989's Hurricane Hugo. The bed-and-breakfast reopened in 2011 after two years of renovation and redecoration, reinventing itself yet again. The main building is a classic Charleston single house, built with its narrow end on the street and a long piazza running along its length.The rooms, with their botanical prints, hardwood floors, and Oriental rugs, are traditional in a way that's elegant and charming rather than fussy. Rooms are available both in the main house and the single-story building across. The quiet courtyard provides an oasis from the city streets with its wisteria-dotted pergola and light-draped palmetto trees.